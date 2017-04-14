Indians' Shawn Armstrong: Sent to Triple-A
Armstrong was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday.
Armstrong has been fairly solid outside of a five-run implosion on April 8, but with the Indians wanting to give Nick Goody some time in the major-league bullpen, he ultimately was the odd man out. Armstrong could find his way back to Cleveland pretty soon if anyone else in the big leagues falters.
