Armstrong was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

Armstrong has been fairly solid outside of a five-run implosion on April 8, but with the Indians wanting to give Nick Goody some time in the major-league bullpen, he ultimately was the odd man out. Armstrong could find his way back to Cleveland pretty soon if anyone else in the big leagues falters.

