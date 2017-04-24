Delabar was suspended 80 games for violating the MiLB Drug Prevention Program.

Delabar hadn't appeared in a minor-league game due to the looming suspension. He hasn't been an effective big league reliever since 2013, so this isn't too much of a loss for the Indians.

