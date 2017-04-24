Indians' Steve Delabar: Slapped with 80-game suspension
Delabar was suspended 80 games for violating the MiLB Drug Prevention Program.
Delabar hadn't appeared in a minor-league game due to the looming suspension. He hasn't been an effective big league reliever since 2013, so this isn't too much of a loss for the Indians.
More News
-
Indians' Steve Delabar: Signs minor league deal with Indians•
-
Steve Delabar: Leaves Reds•
-
Reds' Steve Delabar: Outrighted to Triple-A Louisville•
-
Reds' Steve Delabar: Designated for assignment•
-
Reds' Steve Delabar: Walks five batters while recording one out•
-
Reds' Steve Delabar: Recalled from Louisville•
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...