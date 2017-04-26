Indians' Travis Banwart: Promoted to Triple-A
Banwart was promoted to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.
With Chris Narveson down with a shoulder injury, Banwart will get his chance to move up in the farm system. The 31-year-old, who spent the last two seasons playing overseas, has compiled a 5.73 ERA over 11 innings for Double-A Akron this year, but remains a long shot to make the big leagues.
