Bauer signed a one-year, $3.55 million deal with the Indians on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

Entering his fourth full season, Bauer has settled in as someone who will post an ERA in the 4.00-4.50 range, while getting enough starts to win double-digit games and record 150-plus strikeouts. More of the same should be expected in 2017.