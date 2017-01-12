Indians' Trevor Bauer: Avoids arbitration
Bauer signed a one-year, $3.55 million deal with the Indians on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.
Entering his fourth full season, Bauer has settled in as someone who will post an ERA in the 4.00-4.50 range, while getting enough starts to win double-digit games and record 150-plus strikeouts. More of the same should be expected in 2017.
More News
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Confirmed as Tuesday starter•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Ready for Game 2 start•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Scheduled but not guaranteed to start Game 2•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Says he'll be ready for World Series•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Forced out early Monday•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Start pushed to Game 3•