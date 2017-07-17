Indians' Trevor Bauer: Can't get out of first inning Sunday

Bauer (7-8) failed to make it through the first inning Sunday, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two in the loss to Oakland.

Sunday's performance matched the shortest start of Bauer's big-league career. It was painfully obvious that the right-hander was out of whack as he tossed just 24 of his 43 pitches for strikes while watching his ERA inflate to 5.59. Bauer will look to sweep this one under the rug as he prepares for his next start against Toronto on Saturday.