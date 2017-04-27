Indians' Trevor Bauer: Fans eight in Wednesday's win
Bauer (2-2) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Astros.
Two-run homers in the fourth and sixth innings by Evan Gattis and Brian McCann accounted for all the damage against Bauer, and the right-hander now has an unsightly 6.26 ERA, fueled by a 2.0 HR/9 through 23 innings. He'll try to find a way to keep the ball in the park Monday on the road against the Tigers.
More News
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Picks up first win of 2017•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Start pushed to Thursday•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Mauled by Tigers in second loss•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Drops Saturday's regular-season debut•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Scheduled to start fifth game of season•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Pitches four frames versus Giants•
-
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...