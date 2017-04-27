Bauer (2-2) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Astros.

Two-run homers in the fourth and sixth innings by Evan Gattis and Brian McCann accounted for all the damage against Bauer, and the right-hander now has an unsightly 6.26 ERA, fueled by a 2.0 HR/9 through 23 innings. He'll try to find a way to keep the ball in the park Monday on the road against the Tigers.