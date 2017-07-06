Indians' Trevor Bauer: Handed disappointing loss before break
Bauer (7-7) tossed five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven Padres in a disappointing loss Wednesday.
In a favorable matchup against MLB's worst offense, Bauer failed to pitch more than five innings after doing just that in his four previous games. His command failed him, leading to an inefficient 107-pitch outing that luckily saw several Padres chase pitches out of the zone to keep Bauer afloat. The right-hander wraps up his first half of 2017 with an unimpressive 5.24 ERA over 17 starts.
