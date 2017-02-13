Bauer will have a normal workload during spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Despite incurring one of the strangest injuries during last year's postseason, the young right-hander was forced to carry a heavy workload during the Indians' playoff run due to the other injuries their rotation experienced. Even with that in mind, Bauer seems to be in line to work with no limitations this spring as he works to be a mainstay in the Tribe's rotation for 2017.