Bauer (0-2) was crushed over five innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six in Friday's loss to the Tigers.

The 26-year-old battled his way through four decent innings before he was derailed by a pair of home runs. Miguel Cabrera took Bauer deep for a three-run bomb in the fifth, then Alex Avila dropped a two-run shot off the righty in the sixth. Over the past three seasons combined, Bauer averaged one home run given up per nine innings, but this year he's served up three dingers in just 10.2 innings. He'll look to rebound and capture his first win of 2017 when he toes the rubber again Wednesday in Minnesota.