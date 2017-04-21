Bauer (1-2) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven batters over 6.1 innings during Thursday's win over Minnesota.

After allowing 10 runs through 10.2 innings over his first two starts, this was a welcomed bounce-back showing. It's worth noting that Arizona and Detroit are both strong offenses, so it could be wise to not read too much into Bauer's poor results through his first two outings. He's struggled to live up to the pedigree he entered the league with, but if you're selective with the opponents you start him against, he can still reward.