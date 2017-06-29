Indians' Trevor Bauer: Sharp in Wednesday's win

Bauer (7-6) allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out three over 6.1 innings in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Bauer didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning, and the only blemish on his night came in the form of a Robinson Chirinos homer in the fifth inning. The 26-year-old has been pitching noticeably better since he started using his curveball more often; he's compiled a 3.99 ERA and 59 strikeouts over his last 10 starts (54.2 innings). He'll look to toss another gem when he toes the rubber Tuesday for a rematch against the Rangers.