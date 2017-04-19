Indians' Trevor Bauer: Start pushed to Thursday
Bauer's scheduled start Wednesday was rained out, and he will start Thursday agains the Twins instead.
While the Indians' rotation will simply be pushed back, Minnesota will use this as an opportunity to skip rookie Adalberto Mejia and give Ervin Santana the start Thursday on normal rest, so Bauer's chances of notching a win this week take a slight hit.
