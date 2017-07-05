Indians' Triston McKenzie: Continues to cruise at High-A
McKenzie struck out 11 and walked none while allowing an unearned run on three hits Tuesday for High-A Lynchburg.
McKenzie's 115 strikeouts on the season ranks second in all of MiLB. The 19-year-old has dominated in his first full season, going 7-4 with a 2.91 ERA and .187 BAA over 89.2 innings (16 starts). Although the Tribe wants to take it slow with the right-hander, the club will be hard-pressed to keep McKenzie from dabbling in Double-A this year.
