McKenzie will likely begin the 2017 season at High-A Lynchburg, SB Nation reports.

The right-hander's stock has skyrocketed over the past year. Still just 19 years old, McKenzie has cemented himself as the Indians' top pitching prospect entering the 2017 campaign. After dominating his way to a 0.55 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over 49.1 innings in the short-season New York-Penn League, McKenzie managed a 3.18 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 49 strikeouts in 34 innings at Single-A Lancaster. Standing 6-foot-5, McKenzie sports a good curveball, a changeup in the works, and a low-90s fastball that should improve as he matures. In dynasty formats, the organization's No. 4 overall prospect should be on everyone's radar.