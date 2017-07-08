Indians' Triston McKenzie: To pitch in Futures Game
McKenzie was named to Team USA for Sunday's All-Star Futures Game in Miami, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The Tribe's first-round selection in 2015 has coasted up the organization's ladder since being drafted out of high school. The 19-year-old owns a 2.91 ERA with 115 strikeouts in 89.2 innings over 16 starts this season for High-A Lynchburg. At this rate, McKenzie could earn a ticket to Double-A Akron before the end of 2017, but first he'll enjoy a weekend under the spotlight in south Florida.
