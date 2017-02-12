Krieger will play for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.

Krieger was the Tribe's fourth-round pick in 2015 and will make his debut on the world stage in March. The middle infielder from Clemson hit .299/.377/.417 with 21 steals (he was caught 15 times, too) last season. Krieger's still a few years away from being on the MLB radar, but his performance in the WBC is worth watching for those in dynasty leagues.