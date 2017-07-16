Play

Naquin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

After being recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday following Lonnie Chisenhall's (calf) placement on the 10-day disabled list, Naquin found himself in the starting nine for back-to-back games, producing one hit in seven at-bats. It still looks as though Naquin could be the primary right fielder against right-handed pitching, but he'll be on the bench Sunday with lefty Sean Manaea on the hill. With the Indians scheduled to face left-handers Monday (Matt Moore) and Tuesday (Ty Blach) against the Giants, Naquin may not see much burn over the next three days.

