Naquin is with the team in Oakland and will likely be recalled Friday when Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) is officially placed on the disabled list, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.

Losing Chisenhall will be a blow to the Indians' outfield corps, but Naquin will be a competent replacement in his absence. Naquin has spent the bulk of his season at Triple-A Columbus where he's slashed .309/.372/.496 over 35 games. He'll likely be on the short side of a platoon with Abraham Almonte in right field for the time being.