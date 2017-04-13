Naquin was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Naquin was 4-for-17 in his first six games, which apparently made him expendable with the return of Lonnie Chisenhall from the disabled list. With Naquin's departure, center field looks like a timeshare between Abraham Almonte, Austin Jackson and Brandon Guyer moving forward based on platoon work, but we'll have more on how the club will handle things as reports come out. Naquin, meanwhile, will hope to get back in the organization's good graces at the highest farm level, though he'll have to contend with top prospects Bradley Zimmer and Greg Allen for a future role with the big club.