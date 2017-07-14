Indians' Tyler Naquin: Recalled, starting Friday
Naquin was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
He replaces Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) on the active roster and will take Chisenhall's spot in right field right away, batting eighth against right-hander Sonny Gray. Naquin has struggled in a small sample at the major-league level this year, but he's been quite good with Columbus (.309/.372/.496 line in 35 games). It would make sense if he served on the strong side of a platoon while Chisenhall is on the mend, ceding starts against lefties to Brandon Guyer.
