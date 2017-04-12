Indians' Tyler Naquin: Sits out Wednesday
Naquin is not in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox.
With Derek Holland taking the mound for Chicago, manager Terry Francona opted to deploy a righty-heavy lineup, leaving Naquin on the bench. He'll be replaced in center field by Austin Jackson for the evening.
