Naquin added mobility exercises to his offseason workout routine, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Increased mobility would go a long way for Naquin, whose defensive struggles are part of the reason he's not ready for an everyday role. Strong outfield play would help mask some of his offensive deficiencies, like the terrible 31-percent strikeout rate and the 0.3 BB/K he posted in 2016. The departures of Coco Crisp and Rajai Davis, paired with Michael Brantley's ongoing recovery from shoulder surgery, creates more openings in the team's outfield. On the other hand, there's still plenty of competition to impede Naquin's at-bat total if the youngster doesn't improve defensively.