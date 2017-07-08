Benson, 19, is hitting .200/.231/.360 with one home run and 21 strikeouts in 50 at-bats in the New York-Penn League.

When the Indians picked Benson with the 14th overall pick last year, it was a true boom-or-bust selection, and so far the returns have been pretty troubling. He has the kind of tools dynasty-league owners covet, but may never be able to hit enough for those tools to shine in games.

