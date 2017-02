Pena agreed to a minor league deal with the Indians on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Pena last appeared in the MLB in 2011 and has more recently spent his 2012 through 2015 seasons in the Japan Pacific League. At 35 years old, Pena will desperately need to regain his early-career form if he hopes to find his way on to the Indians' major league roster.