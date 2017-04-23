Indians' Yan Gomes: Gets day off Sunday

Gomes is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.

Gomes will likely have to wait until Tuesday's series opener against the Astros to try and extend his hitting streak to five games, as Roberto Perez will be behind the plate for Sunday's matinee. With Gomes beginning to wake up from his early-season slumber, it's beginning to look as though he's no longer at much risk of falling into a timeshare at catcher with Perez and may only sit out a couple times per week.