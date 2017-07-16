Play

Indians' Yan Gomes: Hits bench Sunday

Gomes is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Gomes will hit the bench following a string of six consecutive starts that dates back to before the All-Star break, paving the way for Roberto Perez to enter the starting nine. While Gomes recorded just two hits during that six-game stretch and is batting a woeful .219 for the season, he still looks set to see the bulk of the starts behind the dish.

