Indians' Yan Gomes: Hits solo shot in win

Gomes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Thursday's win over San Diego.

With a .233/.320/.383 slash line, five homers, 20 RBI and 20 runs, Gomes is a low-end option. His attachment to a high-powered offense is intriguing and offers a modest fantasy floor, but his upside is capped.

