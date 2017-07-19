Indians' Yan Gomes: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Gomes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Gomes will get the day off after starting the past two contests behind the plate. In his place, Roberto Perez sets up to catch Carlos Carrasco for the series finale, while batting seventh in the order.

