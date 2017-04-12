Indians' Yan Gomes: Out of lineup Wednesday
Gomes is out of the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
With Gomes off to a 1-for-18 start to the season, manager Terry Francona will give the backstopper his second day off in three games. Roberto Perez will enter the lineup at catcher and bat eighth in the lineup.
