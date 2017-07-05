Indians' Yan Gomes: Out of lineup Wednesday

Gomes is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Gomes is set to receive a regular day off after starting the past two games behind the plate for the Indians. In his place, Roberto Perez will catch Trevor Bauer while batting eighth.

