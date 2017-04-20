Indians' Yan Gomes: Out of Thursday's lineup
Gomes is out of Thursday's lineup against the Twins.
He is hitting .121 on the season and will sit for a second straight game in a day game following Wednesday's rain out. Roberto Perez will start behind the dish and hit ninth.
