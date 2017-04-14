Indians' Yan Gomes: Sits for second time in three days

Gomes is not in the lineup for Friday's contest with the Tigers.

Gomes hit his first home run of the season Thursday night, but given that it was just his second hit all season, he'll get another day off Friday. Roberto Perez will fill in for him for the second time in three days.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories