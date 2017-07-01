Indians' Yan Gomes: Sits Game 2

Gomes is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

With the Indians playing two against Detroit on Saturday, Gomes will get the nightcap off while Roberto Perez draws the start behind the plate. Gomes is likely going to be back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale.

