Indians' Yan Gomes: Sits out Wednesday
Gomes is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros.
Gomes has turned things around at the plate as of late, batting .429 over the past week, but he'll get a night off nonetheless. Roberto Perez will fill in behind the dish for the evening.
