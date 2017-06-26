Indians' Yan Gomes: Sitting out Monday

Gomes is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Rangers.

Gomes went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Sunday, earning him a seat against probable Rangers starter Cole Hamels. Roberto Perez will get the start instead, acting as the battery mate to Carlos Carrasco.

