Indians' Yan Gomes: Takes seat Tuesday
Gomes is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Twins.
After starting behind the dish for the last three games, Gomes will give way to Roberto Perez. He's hitting just .091 on the season through 33 at-bats, so he'll get a breather to clear his head.
