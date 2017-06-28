Indians' Yan Gomes: Takes seat Wednesday

Gomes is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers.

The Indians will go with Roberto Perez behind the plate for the second time in the series while Gomes rests. With Gomes delivering a .196/.268/.235 line in June, the Tribe have opted to go with more of a timeshare behind the plate, which will probably continue until Gomes busts out.

