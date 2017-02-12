Indians' Yan Gomes: Will stay atop the depth chart in 2017

Gomes will remain the starting catcher, ahead of Roberto Perez, for the in 2017., MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.

In 2014, Gomes hit 21 homers with a .785 OPS and won the AL Silver Slugger award for backstops. He declined in 2015 and then the bottom fell out last season. Gomes hit .167/.201/.327 and his postseason playing time was usurped by Roberto Perez. After suffering a separated right shoulder that cost him more than two months in 2016, the 29-year-old says he feels 100 percent healthy entering this season. Cleveland has invested a lot in Gomes, who is signed through 2019 with team options for the '20 and '21 seasons, so they'll give the catcher plenty of leeway to find him stride in the upcoming campaign.