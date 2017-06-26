Diaz (quad) was activated Monday from the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Columbus.

Diaz was sidelined for a little over two weeks with the quad strain, but with all sound on the health front, it's expected that he'll slide back into an everyday role with Columbus. The third baseman-outfielder is hitting .318/.438/.439 over 163 plate appearances with the Triple-A club this season.

