Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Diaz leveraged an outstanding spring performance to land an Opening Day roster spot, but with Jason Kipnis returning from the disabled list, there was simply no room at the inn for Diaz to remain in Cleveland. The 25-year-old will head back to Columbus, where he batted .325 with 22 doubles last season.

