Diaz will likely begin the year at Triple-A Columbus, Fox Sports reports.

The Indians do not have a clear-cut backup option at third, and they'll need one so that manager Terry Francona can utility Ramirez's versatility on the infield. They'll have plenty of options, and Diaz is probably the best of the bunch. However, giving the third baseman increased at-bats to develop makes the most sense. The team's No. 10 prospect hit .318/.408/.446 with 11 stolen bases between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus in 2016. Diaz is not far from reaching the big league club and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him make his MLB debut by mid-summer. For now though, his value is limited to dynasty formats.