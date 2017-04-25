Indians' Yandy Diaz: Working on swing at Triple-A
The Indians want Diaz to work on improving his pitch selection while he works in Triple-A Columbus, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.
Diaz made the Opening Day roster in large part because a slew of injuries created a spot for the third baseman. Now back in the minors, the prospect has been tasked with specific objectives -- improve his pitch selection and learn when to attack inside pitches. "It's just he catches the ball very deep and he has the ability to accelerate to the ball very deep, which allows for low-trajectory, high-velocity balls off the bat," Tribe hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo said. "If there's one thing to work on with him, it's just balls in, catching them out front."
More News
-
Indians' Yandy Diaz: Sent down Friday•
-
Indians' Yandy Diaz: Scores twice in Wednesday's win•
-
Indians' Yandy Diaz: Gets Opening Day nod at third base•
-
Indians' Yandy Diaz: Contract purchased by Cleveland•
-
Indians' Yandy Diaz: Earns spot on 25-man roster•
-
Indians' Yandy Diaz: Working behind the scenes to win job•
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...