The Indians want Diaz to work on improving his pitch selection while he works in Triple-A Columbus, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.

Diaz made the Opening Day roster in large part because a slew of injuries created a spot for the third baseman. Now back in the minors, the prospect has been tasked with specific objectives -- improve his pitch selection and learn when to attack inside pitches. "It's just he catches the ball very deep and he has the ability to accelerate to the ball very deep, which allows for low-trajectory, high-velocity balls off the bat," Tribe hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo said. "If there's one thing to work on with him, it's just balls in, catching them out front."