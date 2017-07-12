McAllister finished the first half of 2017 with a 2.56 ERA and 1.19 WHIP while racking up 46 strikeouts over 38.2 innings.

The 29-year-old continues to enjoy a high strikeout rate since moving to a full-time relief role in 2015. McAllister has limited hitters to a career-best .225 BAA and .666 OPS through 30 appearances so far. That said, he remains a low-leverage option for Cleveland, giving him little fantasy value across most formats.