McAllister pitched two innings, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two in Thursday's loss to the White Sox.

The South Siders get the credit for blemishing McAllister's perfect ERA that he took into Thursday's game. Through four appearances (5.1 innings), the right-hander has been effective overall (3.38 ERA and 1.13 WHIP). However, McAllister rarely gets the ball handed over to him in a high-leverage situation that would give him a chance to provide fantasy owners with some value.