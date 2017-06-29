Jake Buchanan: Clears waivers, elects free agency
Buchanan cleared waivers and elected free agency Thursday.
Buchanan struggled out of the Reds' bullpen before being cut loose, compiling an ugly 8.16 ERA, 2.16 WHIP and 4:7 K:BB ratio through 14.1 innings. He'll likely be able to catch on elsewhere given his previous big-league experience.
