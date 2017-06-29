Buchanan cleared waivers and elected free agency Thursday.

Buchanan struggled out of the Reds' bullpen before being cut loose, compiling an ugly 8.16 ERA, 2.16 WHIP and 4:7 K:BB ratio through 14.1 innings. He'll likely be able to catch on elsewhere given his previous big-league experience.

