James Loney: Signs on with Korean club
Loney agreed Tuesday with the LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization on a $350,000 contract for the remainder of the season, Jeeho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.
Loney has been out of baseball since late May after he was unable to parlay minor-league contracts he signed earlier this season with the Rangers, Tigers and Braves into a spot on the big-league roster. Since the 33-year-old didn't have the desire to slum it the minors following 11 seasons in the majors, he'll instead head abroad to continue his career. Given his age, it's unlikely that Loney will generate much interest from MLB teams next winter even if he's able to play productively in Korea.
More News
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...