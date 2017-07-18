Loney agreed Tuesday with the LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization on a $350,000 contract for the remainder of the season, Jeeho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Loney has been out of baseball since late May after he was unable to parlay minor-league contracts he signed earlier this season with the Rangers, Tigers and Braves into a spot on the big-league roster. Since the 33-year-old didn't have the desire to slum it the minors following 11 seasons in the majors, he'll instead head abroad to continue his career. Given his age, it's unlikely that Loney will generate much interest from MLB teams next winter even if he's able to play productively in Korea.