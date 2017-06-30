Rogers was released by the Pirates on Friday.

Rogers requested the release so he could sign with a professional team in Japan, but leaves after two relatively productive seasons with Triple-A Indianapolis. Despite his .289 batting average and nine home runs this season, the 29-year-old was mainly bound to serve as organizational depth behind established first baseman Josh Bell, catalyzing his request for a release. Rogers went 2-for-25 with nine strikeouts for the Pirates last year, his last appearance in the majors.