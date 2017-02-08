Lopez announced he will retire from baseball on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

The 39-year-old spent his 14 years in the league on five different teams, winning four World Series championship rings over the course of his career with the Red Sox and Giants. He posted a career ERA of 3.48 over 533.1 career innings.

