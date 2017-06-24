Jeanmar Gomez: Released Friday
The Phillies released Gomez on Friday.
No club was going to claim Gomez on waivers given his $4.2 million salary. The 29-year-old should find some interested suitors now that he is a free agent and can be signed for a minimum contract.
