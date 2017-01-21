Manship signed with the NC Dinos of the KBO on Saturday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Manship hit free agency this offseason after being non-tendered by the Indians in December. He made 53 relief appearances for Cleveland in 2016, notching a 3.12 ERA and 1.43 ERA.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola