Jeff Manship: Heading to Korea Baseball Organization
Manship signed with the NC Dinos of the KBO on Saturday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Manship hit free agency this offseason after being non-tendered by the Indians in December. He made 53 relief appearances for Cleveland in 2016, notching a 3.12 ERA and 1.43 ERA.
